Stellantis CEO: New company will protect jobs and brands

MILAN (AP) — The CEO of Stellantis, the carmaker created from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, said Tuesday that the tie-up will help preserve jobs, factories and the 14 storied brands as billions in annual savings are achieved.
Carlos Tavares told a virtual press conference just days after Stellantis's official birth as a new company that jobs only accounted for 10% of manufacturing costs - and that he had many other levers to improve profitability. The company aims to save 5 billion euros ($6 billion) a year thanks to the merger.