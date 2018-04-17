Steel bolt found in muffin at Westport middle school

WESTPORT — A middle school student ready to bite into a lunch-time treat Tuesday made a shocking discovery instead.

A Coleytown Middle School seventh-grader found a one-inch steel bolt in a muffin purchased at the school’s cafeteria, according to Westport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer.

“The student did not bite into the muffin and did not ingest any of the muffins,” Palmer wrote in an e-mail home to parents Tuesday afternoon. “These muffins are sold in the cafeterias of both middle schools and at our high school. They are not served at our elementary schools. There were no other reported incidences with any other muffins or food products.”

After noticing the bolt, the student reported it to a staff member who then relayed the information to the Coleytown principal, kitchen manager, and the director of dining services, Palmer wrote.

All remaining muffins in the middle schools and high school were collected and are being held for review, Palmer said, adding the muffin vendor was contacted and plans to break down all equipment used to prepare today’s muffins to determine which machine the muffin with the bolt came from.

Westport schools did not release the name of the company that provides the district with muffins.

“Until this issue is fully resolved, all muffins will be sourced from another bakery,” Palmer said noting she has no information to believe any other individual encountered a foreign object in their muffin.

