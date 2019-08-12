Steamship authority gets $2.5M grant for new ferry terminal

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts ferry line has received a $2.5 million grant to help pay for a new terminal.

The Cape Cod Times reports the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will go toward building the new terminal at Woods Hole in Falmouth, where ferries come and go from Martha's Vineyard.

The new terminal is part of a larger Steamship Authority project to upgrade facilities, which is estimated to cost at least $60 million.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in the announcement Friday that such local infrastructure investments are important and that Cape Cod and visitors to the islands will benefit.

Officials have yet to determine final designs for the terminal.

Some residents have objected to plans presented so far saying the terminals are too big and don't fit the character of the village.

