State warns of avalanche risk in Adirondack High Peaks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials are alerting backcountry downhill skiers, snowboarders and others who venture into northern New York's mountainous areas to be aware of the risk of avalanches.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has issued the warning for the slides and other steep open terrain in the High Peaks Region of the Adirondacks.

He says current snow depths and more snow forecast for this weekend are expected to bring out more people over the three-day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Officials are advising anyone heading to avalanche-prone terrain in the High Peaks area to use caution and be prepared for the conditions.

Avalanche-prone terrain is found on mountains throughout the Adirondacks, and the danger increases during and immediately after major snowfalls.