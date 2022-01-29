State urges support of CT farmers to help fill supply chain gaps

The state is encouraging consumers to look closer to home for their food and milk purchases, as supply chain issues and labor shortages from COVID-19 cause empty shelves and higher prices for some items at grocery stores.
The state Department of Agriculture recently put out information promoting local farms and farmers’ markets as good options for residents’ food sources, saying it could save them money since it cuts out the middle man. Farmers are also reporting they’re not really facing the supply chain problems and so are able to regularly offer their products.