State to pay for repairs to Greenville port access road

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will spend nearly $400,000 to rebuild the access road to a river port.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports repairs will start next year on the connector road to the Port of Greenville, where concrete is failing.

Port Director Tommy Hart says engineering has begun and the money should be sufficient to repair "a good portion" of the road.

Hart says the road is pounded by trucks serving the 29 businesses at the river port.

The road is a Greenville city street, so the grant means the city won't have to pay for repairs.

The port is adding 134 acres (54 hectares) as sites for new businesses.