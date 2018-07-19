State to invest $20M on new Binghamton water treatment plant

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will invest $20 million in a major overhaul of the sewage treatment plant in Binghamton.

The facility was badly damaged by floods from Tropical Storm Lee and other weather events in 2011.

The plant serves customers in Binghamton, Johnson City and parts of other nearby communities. The work will entail repairs as well as upgrades intended to protect the facility from damage from future storms.

The total project expected to cost $330 million. Local officials say the state's contribution is essential to making the project affordable for local residents. The $20 million state investment comes on top of a $5 million state grant that was already approved.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding decision on Wednesday.