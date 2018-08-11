State to choose Bismarck, Fargo pot dispensaries

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will choose medical marijuana dispensaries in Bismarck and Fargo.

Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says 11 applications were received for the Fargo area and eight for the Bismarck area.

Wahl says one applicant from each region will be chosen sometime next month. Applicants had to submit a $5,000 nonrefundable fee.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it's part of a phased-in approach to allowing dispensaries in eight regions throughout the state. In addition to Bismarck and Fargo, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston will be allowed a dispensary.

Wahl say all regions are expected to be allowed to have a dispensary by June.

Voters approved marijuana for medical purposes in 2016.