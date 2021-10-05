State's role as trust fund destination is well planned

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota, a small state recognized for a massive stone sculpture of four U.S. presidents, has quietly built a reputation as a haven for the rich to store trust funds — all with the blessing of the state Legislature.
A report released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed the “Pandora Papers” shows that in addition to the familiar offshore destinations, there are 81 secret accounts set up in the Mount Rushmore State, which for decades has passed an annual bill supporting the trust industry.