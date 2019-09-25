State revenues projected at $51.4 billion through mid-2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — An updated forecast shows Washington state is expected to see a net increase in revenues of nearly $447 million through mid-2021.

The numbers released at a Wednesday meeting of the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council showed total revenues are now projected at more than $51.4 billion for the current two-year state budget cycle, which started in July.

The state is projected to have $3.1 billion in total reserves at the end of the current biennium.

The next revenue forecast will be released Nov. 20. In December, Gov. Jay Inslee will release his 2020 supplemental budget proposal ahead of the 60-day legislative session that is set to begin. Jan. 13.