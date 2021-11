BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper who earlier this year helped a woman deliver a baby on the side of a highway was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges, the department said.

Jordan Cavaco, 27, of Brockton was arraigned in Boston on domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping charges. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf and bail was set at $2,500.

His attorney said Cavaco has no criminal history and so far only one side of the story has been heard.

Cavaco was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in May.

Cavaco was driving on Interstate 93 when he got into an argument with a woman he was dating, police said. He pulled off the highway, choked and punched the woman, then prevented her from getting out of the vehicle, police said.

State police became aware of the allegations last week when the woman filed a report with local police, the agency said. Cavaco has been suspended without pay.

Cavaco graduated from the State Police Academy in 2020 and was most recently assigned to the Framingham Barracks.

In March, Cavaco was first on the scene when a woman went into labor at the Interstate 95/93 split and helped deliver the baby, according to a state police Facebook post at the time.