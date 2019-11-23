State police to keep an eye on properties during winter

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan snowbirds concerned about their homes over the winter can get an assist from state troopers.

UpNorthLive.com reports that the Gaylord post is offering property checks for people who will be away for the holidays or the winter season. State police will ask for an address and a phone number in case they discover anything suspicious.

Troopers will periodically check the properties.

The Gaylord post covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties in the northern Lower Peninsula.

State police suggest property owners arrange for someone to clear snow when they’re gone and set timers for indoor lights.