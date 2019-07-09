State police ticket 11 for violation of 'move over' law

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are reminding motorists they must move over when they pass stopped emergency vehicles on the side of the highway.

On Monday, troopers carried about an enforcement action on Interstate 89 in St. Albans.

During the hour-long operation troopers ticketed 11 motorists for failing to move over. The penalty for failing to move over is a $335 fine and five points on the driver's license.

Troopers are urging the motorists to move over and slow down whenever possible for stopped emergency vehicles on the side of the interstate.

The emergency vehicles include, but are not limited to, police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, and tow trucks.