State police responding to reported plane crash
STERLING, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say they are responding to a reported plane crash in the central part of the state.
State police in a tweet Wednesday afternoon said that the plane went down in a wooded area near Sterling Airport.
Several agencies are trying to reach the plane.
No other information was available.
Sterling is about 35 miles west of Boston
