State police: 5 dead after house fire in Hudson Valley
Updated 3:03 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (AP) — State police say five people are dead and one is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in the rural Greene County hamlet of East Durham.
The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 25 miles southwest of Albany. Photos from the scene show nothing left of the home but a charred framework.
State police say the identities of the victims cannot be confirmed yet and the causes of death are pending autopsies.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
