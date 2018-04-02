State police: 5 dead after house fire in Hudson Valley

EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (AP) — State police say five people are dead and one is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in the rural Greene County hamlet of East Durham.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 25 miles southwest of Albany. Photos from the scene show nothing left of the home but a charred framework.

State police say the identities of the victims cannot be confirmed yet and the causes of death are pending autopsies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.