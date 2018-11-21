State police: 1 woman killed, 1 injured in crash

MARCY, N.Y. (AP) — State police say one woman has died and another was injured in a crash in upstate New York.

Troopers say 72-year-old Shirley Stomierowski was driving in the Oneida County town of Marcy Tuesday afternoon when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and sideswiped another vehicle.

Stomierowski's car continued to go off the road. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car, 84-year-old Marjorie Brower, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.