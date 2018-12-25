State plan calls for bicycle travel safer, more convenient

BOSTON (AP) — State officials are asking for the public's feedback on a draft plan aimed at making it safer and more convenient for cyclists.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the plan offers a strategy to increase the use of bike trails, and to prevent injuries and fatalities by designating bike and pedestrian thoroughfares.

The report offers several guiding principles, including a call to treat all people the same regardless of the mode of travel they choose, ending decades of policy that gave automobile travel priority over other modes.

MassDOT is also pledging to address "missing links" in existing networks of bike lanes and paths that often discourage people from using bicycles for everyday travel.

Anyone wishing to comment on the draft plan is urged to do so online by Jan. 31.