State opens newest comprehensive job center in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has opened its fifth comprehensive center for jobseekers and employers.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other state and local dignitaries on Friday marked the official opening of the American Job Center East in Montville.

The new facility includes a career center and conference rooms for regional hiring events and employment workshops. Jobseekers can find services such as career counseling, resume writing assistance, apprenticeship programs, special services for veterans and a self-service career center with computers and internet service, research materials and phones.

The center works with more than dozen partner organizations.

Malloy says the "pipeline" program with Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, housed in the new job center, is "one of the many pioneering job training programs that are getting our residents into good-paying careers."