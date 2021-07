PHOENIX (AP) — State officials concerned about wildfires are urging Arizonans to refrain from using fireworks.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Friday that fireworks are a concern because more than half of the state remains in exceptional drought status at a time when wildfire activity continues across much of the state.

The department noted that fireworks are banned year-round on state trust land and that temporary fire restrictions remain in effect on other public lands due to fire activity, drought-stressed conditions and safety concerns.

Some fireworks are legal in Arizona but Prevention Officer Aaron Casem said it'd be best for the public to “understand the threat, make good choices, and if possible, partake in alternative 4th of July activities."

Fireworks started a 260-acre fire off Interstate 17 and northwest of New River last year.