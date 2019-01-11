State lawmakers propose 'constitutional carry' legislation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — State lawmakers are proposing legislation that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit in South Dakota.

The so-called constitutional carry legislation was introduced Friday. The proposal languished under former Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, but new GOP Gov. Kristi Noem offered support for such a law during her campaign.

Republican Rep. Drew Dennert is sponsoring a constitutional carry bill in the House. He says backers have the promise of the governor and support from the public and both legislative chambers.

Daugaard vetoed a constitutional carry bill in 2017, saying the state's current permitting process is "simple and straightforward." Another try failed the next year after he issued a veto threat.

The 2019 session runs into late March.