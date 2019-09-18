State investigating Vancouver woman's death after root canal

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health is investigating a report of a 64-year-old woman who died after having a root canal treatment in Vancouver.

The Columbian reports on Sept. 3, Cynthia Pheil received a root canal from Wright & Beatty Endodontics and about 30 minutes into the procedure, an employee noticed she was unresponsive.

Pheil was taken to a hospital where she died Sept. 6.

Department of Health spokeswoman Julie Graham says the investigation has been authorized as a priority, but there isn't a known timeline for the investigation's conclusion.

Graham says she can't discuss or confirm details of the case while it is under investigation because that could jeopardize the investigation.

An attorney for Wright & Beatty also declined to comment citing patient-doctor confidentiality laws.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com