State hires private security for Vermont's Barre courthouse

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont has hired a private security company to help boost security at the Barre courthouse.

Courthouse security is now provided by one Washington County sheriff's deputy, two deputies from Lamoille County and two private security guards from Securitas Security Services, which has an office in South Burlington, The Times Argus reports.

Gregg Mousley, chief of finance and administration for the Vermont Judiciary who oversees security at state courthouses, said previously there had been four security officers assigned to the courthouse, but the state decided to add a fifth because four was deemed insufficient.

“All it took was one sickness (from a security officer), and we were having to reschedule hearings,” Mousley said.

The courthouse also houses the state’s attorney’s office, the Department for Children and Families, and the probation and parole office for the Department of Corrections.