State gets $61M for testing; virtual commencements planned

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting over $61 million for coronavirus testing and contact tracing from federal relief funds, the state's congressional delegation said Wednesday.

In early February, the delegation called on President Donald Trump to include in his 2021 budget proposal increased funding levels for federal efforts to support more COVID-19 testing in states.

New Hampshire has been expanding testing for the virus and it is actively conducting contact tracing.

Other developments:

VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS

New Hampshire colleges and universities are planning a variety of virtual celebrations for graduates while postponing in-person gatherings until the threat of the coronavirus subsides.

The University of New Hampshire postponed Saturday's commencement ceremony, with no new date selected yet. It will be holding a celebration online that morning. A similar event is planned at Saint Anselm College on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Colby-Sawyer College rescheduled its ceremony for Aug. 8, while Keene State College's new date is Oct. 3. Dartmouth College pushed its in-person commencement to June 2021, but will host a virtual celebration June 14.

ATV FESTIVAL CANCELED

The annual Jericho ATV Festival, scheduled July 31 to Aug. 1 has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The festival draws thousands of riders. It's been held for 10 years at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin.

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 3,239 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 81 from the previous day. There have been at least 142 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.