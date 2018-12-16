State closes medical marijuana dispensaries on Cape Cod

BOSTON (AP) — The state of Massachusetts has order that medical marijuana dispensaries in Mashpee and Plymouth close due to concerns about pesticides.

The Cape Cod Times reports the department of public health issued a cease and desist and quarantine order to M3 Ventures, a registered marijuana dispensary, while it looks into concerns about the use of pesticides at their cultivation facility.

Spokeswoman Ann Scales says the department required dispensaries in Plymouth and Mashpee suspend medical marijuana sales until further notice.

The dispensaries say their grower thought he was using the right materials, but they can't comment further until they meet with the department

The health department investigated after the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources referred the dispensaries to them for using pesticides, which is prohibited for medical marijuana cultivation under state regulations.