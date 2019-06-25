State auditor general to run for US House, Democrats say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is telling fellow Democrats that he's going to run for Congress in a Harrisburg-area district that's in Republican hands.

Two Democratic Party figures say DePasquale told them and others that he's planning to announce his candidacy in July. They spoke on condition of anonymity because DePasquale hasn't made his formal announcement yet.

Asked about it Tuesday, DePasquale wouldn't discuss it, saying only that he'll talk about it soon.

The seat is held by four-term Republican Rep. Scott Perry, owner of one of the most conservative voting records in the U.S. House.

DePasquale is in his second four-year term as Pennsylvania's independently elected fiscal watchdog.

The district has roughly 25,000 more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Perry won re-election in November by under 3 percentage points.

Associated Press reporter Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.