State auditor finds many violations of state law in Wapato

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The state auditor has found numerous violations of Washington law that have damaged the finances of the city of Wapato, especially in the case of a former elected mayor who created a high-paying position of city administrator and then was appointed to the job.

In a letter sent Thursday to Wapato Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa, Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy said her office investigated after it was contacted by concerned residents of the Yakima Valley town.

Wapato is a farm town of 4,500 residents located just south of Yakima.

The state audit found that former mayor Juan Orozco resigned his elected position last September and was immediately appointed to a lucrative new job of city administrator that he had created. The auditor found the former mayor violated the Code of Ethics for Municipal Officers when he created the position and benefits for a job he was later appointed to fill.