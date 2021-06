ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A former school system superintendent in eastern North Carolina misused more than $45,000 during his time in the position, the Office of the State Auditor found.

The report said Shelton Jefferies violated multiple Nash County Public Schools policies related to his procurement card and a school system vehicle that he was authorized to drive, according to WRAL-TV. He started as superintendent in January 2016.