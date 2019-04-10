State approves permit for power plant to burn pellets

L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — State regulators say a power plant in the Upper Peninsula can burn fuel pellets to make electricity.

The Daily Mining Gazette says the pellets are made from paper, cardboard and plastics. They'll be burned at the L'Anse Warden Electric plant in Baraga County, which supplies electricity to DTE Energy .

The Department of Environmental Quality issued a permit at the end of March with some conditions. The power plant will not be allowed to burn pellets and scrap tires at the same time. The daily maximum amount of scrap tires has also been reduced.

A local group, Friends of the Land of Keweenaw, has expressed concerns about the power plant's emissions. The Mining Gazette says the group has been calling for more emission controls since the plant was converted from natural gas.