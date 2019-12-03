State alleges precious metals dealer misled investors

BOSTON (AP) — Securities regulators in Massachusetts have filed a complaint against a precious metals dealer they say convinced at least six investors to liquidate their retirement accounts and buy gold and silver coins, resulting in a $1.7 million total decline in investments.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Tuesday his securities division alleges TMTE, Inc., also known as Metals.com, collected markup fees of up to 63% on the transactions and the market value of the coins was substantially lower than the securities the investors previously held.

The division in its complaint is seeking a fine, an order requiring TMTE to pay restitution to the investors and a ban on the company from advising Massachusetts residents to sell securities to purchase precious metals.

A telephone message was left with a company spokesman.