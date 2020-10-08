State Supreme Court rejects effort to recall Seattle mayor

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak Monday, March 16, 2020, in Seattle. Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected an effort to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The justices issued an order saying that even if true, the allegations brought against her would not amount to “misfeasance, malfeasance or violation of the oath of office.”

The recall effort, led by six Seattle residents, blames Durkan for the Seattle Police Department’s indiscriminate use of tear gas during recent antiracism and anti-police protests. They said the use of tear gas during a respiratory pandemic was dangerous, and that once it became clear that officers were violating the rights of protesters and others by using tear gas, the mayor was obligated to make the department stop.

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and our review requires that we treat the factual allegations as true,” the order said. “Nevertheless, after carefully considering the issues presented, the court concludes that the recall charges presented in this case are factually and legally insufficient.”

Durkan had argued that the allegations amounted to a policy disagreement, not grounds for her removal.