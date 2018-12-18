State Senate take first step in override of Voter ID veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's legislature has taken the first step to override the governor's veto of legislation implementing a recently approved constitutional amendment on voter ID.

The state Senate voted Tuesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the bill filling in details to carry out the constitutional amendment approved by voters requiring photo ID to cast ballots in person.

The state House is likely to complete the veto override on Wednesday afternoon when it reconvenes. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans.

Democratic legislators acknowledge voter ID rules are necessary because of the referendum approved in November, but say details are being rushed and will prevent some minorities and poor people from voting.

The legislation greatly expands the number of qualifying IDs and exceptions compared to legislation blocked earlier this decade.