WESTON — State Rep. Anne Hughes is looking to continue her work with the Connecticut General Assembly after recently announcing that she will be running for a third term to represent Easton, Weston and parts of Redding.

Hughes, a Democrat, was first elected to the state’s 135th House District office in 2018.

“Serving as your state representative for these last four years has been the honor of a lifetime,” Hughes said. “Together we have stood on picket lines, met for coffee every week and we have delivered landmark legislation for everyone in Connecticut.”

Hughes said policy-making is more than just one town or one person. She said she believes “grassroots” and “citizen-led action” is the best way to protect the economy, health, the environment, democracy and the future.

“It brings such joy to walk alongside of you in this fight for justice,” she said.

Her campaign announcement said she is known as an “outspoken” advocate in the legislature for seniors, workers, young people and the environment. She has also supported and cosponsored many laws helping to deliver paid family medical leave as well as legislation strengthening residents’ rights in long-term care settings.

During her two terms, she has played roles in securing relief funds, pandemic-related personal protective equipment, unemployment compensation for impacted workers and emergency resources, community challenge grants and land trust grants, according to the announcement.

She has also contributed in earning state-recognized distinctions to protect House District 135’s natural resources, public spaces, agricultural opportunities and to promote local growers and farmers.

Hughes has also served as a legislator on aging, human services and labor committees of the Connecticut General Assembly. She has even worked as a licensed master social worker and as the Coordinator of the Center for Elder Abuse Prevention at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport.

Hughes lives in Easton with her husband Tim.

“I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8 as your state representative,” Hughes said. “Let’s stay engaged and support each other every day until then.”

