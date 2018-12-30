State Police increase patrols through New Year's Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they are targeting dangerous drivers through New Year's Day.

State Police Col. Ann Assumpico says additional patrols have been assigned to provide "intensive traffic enforcement" through the holiday.

Troopers are participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The administration provides funding to state and local law enforcement to increase patrols to try to prevent fatalities.

Assumpico says State Police troopers have "zero tolerance" for anyone who chooses to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs or otherwise put others' lives at risk by driving recklessly.

The number of fatalities caused by car crashes has been lower this year in Rhode Island, with about 60 in 2018 compared to 84 last year.