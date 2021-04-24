State: J&J vaccine again available in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Providers can immediately resume vaccinating patients for COVID-19 using the Johnson & Johnson shot in Louisiana, state health officials said Saturday.

The Louisiana Department of Health “encourages all Louisianans to take advantage of the available vaccines, so the state can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and put the pandemic in its rearview,” the department said in a news release. “The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”