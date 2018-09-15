State, Hawaii County appeal ruling on firearm licenses

HONOLULU (AP) — The state and Hawaii County are asking the 9th Circuit of Appeals to reconsider a ruling that said Hawaii's legal requirement for getting a license to carry a firearm in public violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

A three-judge panel reached that conclusion in a case of a Hilo man's lawsuit against the state and the Hawaii Police Department, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

George Young Jr. filed the lawsuit in 2012 after his application for an open-carry license was rejected twice by then-Hawaii Police Chief Harry Kubojiri.

Under Hawaii law, the licenses are issued by the police chief in each county to applicants who show reason to fear injury to themselves or their property.

These requirements impinge on citizens' rights, the panel's ruling said.

The panel's ruling is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of Hawaii law, according to the state and county joint petition.

The panel invalidated the law on the ground that it limits open-carry license to security guards and other workers whose roles include protecting lives and properties, the petition said.

Hawaii Attorney General Russell Suzuki has issued an opinion which clarified that private individuals, such as victims of domestic violence, are also eligible for the licenses.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Doug Chin issued a statement Friday regarding Suzuki's opinion.

"This opinion validates what many Hawaii residents believe, and that is that our firearms laws keep our communities safe," Chin said. "To promote public safety, we must defend our state laws."

Young's attorneys point out that the state rarely issues any open-carry licenses — only four in the last 18 years.

"The bottom line is that the state doesn't issue permits," attorney Alan Beck said.

