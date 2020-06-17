State: Assisted living mismanagement made outbreak worse

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — State regulators say mismanagement at an assisted living facility in northeastern Wisconsin made a deadly coronavirus outbreak worse.

Forty-six people have been infected by COVID-19, including 10 residents who died, at Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski.

The Wisconsin Division of Quality Assurance determined the facility failed to adequately monitor residents with coronavirus symptoms and did not follow public health guidelines until it was too late, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

The division ordered owner Chad Reader to submit a plan to correct the deficiencies and pay a fine of $7,600.

Reader said it’s been difficult to lose residents to a “terrible disease” and contended the facility moved quickly to adapt to changing state and federal health guidelines. The facility has now addressed the state’s concerns, he said.

The division can reduce the $7,600 forfeiture by 35% if Reader chooses not to appeal the decision.