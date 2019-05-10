Staples worker allegedly recorded students on cellphone

WESTPORT — A Staples High School maintenance employee is facing stalking charges after allegedly recording students with his cellphone.

On April 2, school resource officer Ed Wooldridge reportedly spotted 52-year-old Paul Telep recording students, particularly a female student, with his work cellphone.

Wooldridge confronted the Stratford resident about the incident and notified school officials, police said.

Staples administrators later confiscated the phone, as it was property of the school system.

“A forensic search of the phone conducted by Westport detectives revealed Telep had deleted seven videos. The videos all featured the same female student recorded on different dates/times, including the incident in which Telep was observed by School Resource Officer Woolridge,” police said.

The student and her mother were notified, and the student said she was unaware she had been recorded, according to the police.

An arrest warrant application for Telep was submitted and later granted.

On May 7, Telep turned himself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant and was charged with third-degree stalking.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 16.

