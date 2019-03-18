Staples students perform music for seniors

WESTPORT — A small group of veritable virtuosos brought their talent to the Center for Senior Activities Saturday afternoon when members of the Tri-M Music Honor Society performed.

In a program that featured mostly pieces by Back and Kohler, several Staples High School students played a free show.

“We’re very fortunate that they come and share their talents with us,” said Kristin Malagise, a program coordinator with the center. “Our seniors really appreciate it.”

Performances by the society, which is part of the National Association for Music Education, even included an original piano piece entitled “Journey on a Carousel” by Jessica Schwartz, 17.

“I know people are excited about it,” Malagise said. “They always love to hear and see the kids perform.”