Staples assistant football coach on administrative leave

WESTPORT — An assistant coach at Staples High School is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Jon Zames, the associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the football team, has been on paid leave without prejudice since Nov. 8 after a concern was brought forward, Human Resources Director John Bayers said. He did not comment on the specifics of the complaint.

“We haven’t cast any judgment as to what is the final outcome of an investigation,” Bayers said.

Zames had filled in as Staples’ head coach for part of this season, with Adam Behrends away due to a family illness.

Staples has had three head coaches in the past three years.

Marce Petroccio, who coached Staples for 25 years, resigned in January 2018 to coach at his alma mater, Trumbull High School.

Staples hired Phil Treglia in June 2018 to replace Petroccio. Treglia came to Staples from Archbishop Stepniac in White Plains, N.Y., where he was the offensive coordinator.

Present coach Behrends took over the program in May of this year. He spent nine years at the IMG Academy in Florida, including the last six seasons as an assistant coach for the IMG National Varsity squad that posted a combined 53-4 record.

In addition to training Staples football, Zames was responsible for training the lacrosse and baseball teams, according to his coaching profile. Prior to becoming a coach, Zames had a career in finance and served on Treglia’s coaching staff as well.