Staples aims to continue winning tradition with new coach

Staples boys lacrosse coach Will Koshansky last month. Staples boys lacrosse coach Will Koshansky last month. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Staples aims to continue winning tradition with new coach 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Staples boys lacrosse team has always been a force to be reckoned with in the FCIAC and state.

That fact won’t change with a new coach at the helm.

Will Koshansky brings a new enthusiasm, plus his expertise in the sport, having played in college and professionally, is unmatched. He said everybody is buying in and it’s been a family atmosphere so far.

“Our culture is in a really good place, that was a really important thing for me and a big focus,” Koshansky said during practice last week. “We’re having fun every day and I think we play our best when we’re loose and we’re excited. Things have been great and I’m looking forward to continuing the season.”

The Wreckers sport a 4-1 record with their only setback coming in a close loss to a strong Glastonbury side.

They’re looking to improve upon last year’s 11-6 mark and they have the luxury of having 20 seniors in the fold, which Koshansky loves. Those senior leaders include captains Jack Dorsey, Blake Runkle and Donny Macaluso (defensemen) and T.J. Lynch (midfielder).

Dorsey said things couldn’t be going any better.

“We’re a very close-knit team, on and off the field, and that’s helped our on-field chemistry which has contributed to our success,” Dorsey said.

Macaluso said the Germantown Academy (Pa.) victory in the season opener was a good win and has served as a learning experience.

“We made a lot of mistakes in that game which we’ve improved upon,” he said. “We’re looking to build a step off on that, keep going forward and keep getting better as a team.”

Runkle said the sky’s the limit for this team.

“I love the chemistry,” he said. “It feels different from previous years and now having Coach K come in, the program is stepping in a direction everyone loves.”

Lynch has been finding the back of the net often and scored the winning goal against Germantown. He said there are no egos on this team.

“The key to our offense is our chemistry this year,” he said. “Everyone is really playing as a team, instead of doing the one-man show thing. On offense, we’re getting out there, we’re running the systems and getting the good looks. It’s definitely a team effort to score, it doesn’t matter who scores as long as the points go on the board.”

Koshansky said his defense, anchored by the captains, is a strength and the offense is clicking.

Senior Timmy Luciano has been the starter in goal and Koshansky said he’s playing at a high level. Junior Ben Howard also has seen time between the pipes and both goalies are getting coached up by assistant (goalie) coach Jon Marcus, a former top-notch goalie at Johns Hopkins.

Senior Cam Lynch also is in the defensive mix, according to Koshansky, and making up the attacking unit are juniors Pat Ciquera and Kyle Hines. The FOGO is senior Matt Rowan along with sophomore Henry Beck.

Koshansky said the midfield line is still a work in progress but he has liked what he’s seen from the six or seven who are vying for playing time.

Now it’s just a matter of keeping the Staples winning tradition intact, and that won’t be an issue with the start the Wreckers are off to.

“Every day in practice our goal is to get better and our motto is to win the day,” the coach said. “The guys have really taken that to heart and focus on just accomplishing as much as we can every day and trust that the results will follow.”

Staples plays at Norwalk on Thursday and will hold its Hall of Fame game on Saturday when the Wreckers host Rye (N.Y.) at 3 p.m.