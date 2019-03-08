Staples principal announces resignation

Principal James D'Amico address the crowd during the Staples High School Class of 2017 graduation on June 22, 2017, at the school in Westport. Principal James D'Amico address the crowd during the Staples High School Class of 2017 graduation on June 22, 2017, at the school in Westport. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Staples principal announces resignation 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Staples High School will soon be on the market for a new principal.

Principal James D’Amico, who has helmed the school since 2016, announced he will be resigning at the end of the year to take a job as principal at New Fairfield High School —his alma mater.

D’Amico announced his decision to Staples staff members at a meeting this morning, according to Dan Woog, who runs a local news site.

Fresh out of college, D’Amico began his professional career at Staples as a social studies teacher in 2001. From there, he quickly climbed the ranks, being named the chair of the Social Studies Department in 2004 and the district coordinator for social studies (Grades 6-12) in 2009.

Prior to accepting the role of principal at Staples, he last served as the director of secondary education for the entire Westport school district. He succeeded interim Principal Mark Karagus in the position.

There is no word on a replacement for D’Amico.