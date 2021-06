WESTPORT — It’s extremely hard to try and explain the subtleties, and too-often painful challenges, of feeling that you’re different than those around you in your everyday life.

But one Staples High School student took the chance to do so with her promotion of Juneteenth on Friday, a day after it was made a federal holiday.

Juneteenth honors the practical end to slavery in the U.S. in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Junior Emorej Hunter said not many students knew about Juneteenth, so it was important to raise awareness, as well as celebrate a pivotal milestone in the ongoing struggle for equality and equity.

“The country doesn’t talk about slavery enough,” Hunter said. “They think it’s something from the past, while it’s still affecting people today.”

This, she said, is not only true with specific incidents of racism, but by way of deeply ingrained systemic racism that impacts housing, education and job opportunities.

“Deeply rooted racism is still here in this country and we need to talk about it and recognize it rather than just brushing it under the rug,” she said.

Her personal story is unique, as she moved to Westport in sixth grade from New Haven, where she said she literally never knew a white person.

And while Hunter found welcoming friends in town, she also had — and still occasionally has — isolating experiences that made her feel different and that she didn’t belong.

Consequently, she said, she strived to turn her back on where she came from, to act in the best way to simply be accepted, but not to explore and engage in experiences relating to her ancestry.

“I wasn’t proud of where I came from. I just want to fit in with everyone else,” she said, noting that the school system nor town weren’t trying to change her identity, but she was.

Recent events, however — and a grandmother who was very active in the Civil Rights movement — have inspired her to shine light on her history, as well as proudly share it with others.

“It’s good for us to come together, for us to unite,” she said. “It makes you stronger.”

During lunch waves Friday outside the cafeteria Hunter and others distributed bracelets, stickers and Crock gibbets to students, aided by biology teacher Kayla Iannetta, who is also a diversity chair for the district and advises the SHS Pride Coalition.

“I think kids want to be really supportive,” she said, noting the importance for minority groups of all kinds to have vocal allies who help individuals feel less alone.

“A lot of our student body didn’t even know what Juneteenth Day was,” Iannetta said, so additional information, including a schoolwide talk from Principal Stafford Thomas, helped in educating them.

“Last year, no one was thinking Juneteenth would be a national holiday,” Thomas said, noting how timing plays a key role in augmenting change.

He shared how his first name, Stafford, is the actually name of the slave-owners who enslaved his ancestors in St. Croix — a name he has passed on to his own son in remembrance.

His middle and last names, Wellington and Thomas, were chosen to be representative of liberty and justice. Those concepts, he said, should resonate for everyone and not just be words stated in the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Any history is going to be messy and dirty and not clean, but it’s part of who you are,” he said.

Chase Dunlap, assistant principal for grade 11, said the Juneteenth outreach “was much needed,” commending Emorej and others for their involvement.

“The timing is important,” he said. “It aligns with our values as a school and a community. I look forward to expanding this program in the years to come.”