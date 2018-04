Staples 2018 golf schedule

BOYS GOLF

Mon. 4/2 Birchwood Invitational -- Away -- 3:45 p.m.

Tues. 4/17 Trinity Catholic -- Home - Longshore - 3:15 p.m.

Wed. 4/18 Westhill - Away - Hubbard Brennan Golf Course - 3:15 p.m.

Mon. 4/23 Trumbull - Away - Tashua Knolls Golf Course - 3:15 p.m.

Tues. 4/24 Fairfield Ludlowe - Home - Longshore - 3:15 p.m.

Thurs. 4/26 Stamford - Home - Longshore - 3:15 p.m.

Tues. 5/1 Fairfield Warde - Away - Brooklawn Country Club - 3:15 p.m.

Wed. 5/2 Ridgefield - Away - Silver Spring GC - 3:00 p.m.

Thurs. 5/3 Norwalk - Home - Longshore - 3:15 p.m.

Mon. 5/7 Norwich Free Academy Wildcat Tournament - Away - 12:00 p.m.

Tues. 5/8 New Canaan - Away - 3:15 p.m.

Wed 5/9 Wilton - Home - Longshore - 3:15 p.m.

Mon. 5/14 Danbury - Away - Richter Park Golf Course - 3:15 p.m.

Tues. 5/15 St. Joseph - Home - Longshore - 3:15 p.m.

Thurs. 5/17 Darien - Home - Longshore - 3:15 p.m.

Tues. 5/22 Greenwich - Home - Longshore 3:15 p.m.

Wed. 5/23 Brien McMahon - Home - Longshore 3:15 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Mon. 4/2 St. Joseph - Away - Tashua Knolls -- 3:15 p.m.

Thurs. 4/5 Fairfield Ludlowe - Away - Smith Richardson Golf Course - 3:15 p.m.

Tues. 4/17 New Cannan - Away - Country Club of New Canaan - 3:30 p.m.

Thurs. 4/19 Darien - Away - Woodway CC - 3:15 p.m.

Mon. 4/23 Trumbull - Home - Longshore - 3:00 p.m.

Thurs. 4/26 Ridgefield - Away - Ridgefield Public GC - 3:30 p.m.

Tues. 5/1 Darien - Home - Longshore - 3:00 p.m.

Wed. 5/2 Fairfield Warde - Home - Longshore - 3:00 p.m.

Thurs. 5/3 Greenwich - Away - Griffith E Harris Golf Course - 3:45 p.m.

Mon. 5/7 Wilton - Home - Longshore - 3:00 p.m.

Tues. 5/8 Danbury - Home -- Longshore - 3:00 p.m.

Thurs. 5/10 Fairfield Ludlowe - Home - Longshore - 3:00 p.m.

Thurs. 5/17 Wilton - Away - Silver Mine CC - 3:00 p.m.

Mon. 5/21 Ridgefield - Home - Longshore 3:00 p.m.

Wed. 5/23 Fairfield Warde - Away - Smith Richardson 3:00 p.m.

Tues. 5/29 New Canaan - Away - Fairchild Wheeler 2:50 p.m.