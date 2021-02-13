Stanley's Fuchsia Farm Produces Godly Wines

STANLEY, Va. (AP) — It’s easy to miss the entrance to Wisteria Farm and Vineyard while driving along the winding roads skirting Stanley along Hawksbill Creek. But turn the bend past the hedges mounted high, under the cascading tree branches and suddenly a white and fuchsia Victorian farmhouse emerges from the countryside, and the personalities within are certainly hard to miss.
Sue and Moussa Ishak are the owners of Wisteria Farm and Vineyard, a 16-acre micro-winery on the western slope of the Blue Ridge Mountains that uses only locally grown grapes in its wines and keeps a free-range flock raised with sustainable farming practices.