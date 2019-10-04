Stamford woman charged with larceny

WESTPORT — A 46-year-old Stamford woman was charged with sixth degree larceny on a complaint of employee theft, police said.

On Sept. 13 at 2:01 p.m. officers were dispatched to Whole Foods Market on Post Road West for a complaint of employee theft from the business. Responding officers met with a member of the store’s asset protection department regarding this complaint. According to police he explained his office had been alerted by a member of the store’s management team of an employee’s register drawer being short of cash.

Police identified this employee as Amenda Donaldson. A subsequent internal investigation into Donaldson’s actions was then conducted and allegedly led to the discovery Donaldson’s drawer had been short on at least two occasions.

In a subsequent interview with the asset protection investigator, police said she allegedly confessed to taking $180 in cash over the course of eight shifts. According to police in an additonal interview conducted by officers at the scene Donaldson was also apologetic admitting she had in fact taken small amounts of cash from the register over the course of several shifts. An arrest warrant was subsequently sought and granted for Donaldson in connection with the investigation.

On Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. Donaldson turned herself in on the outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was then charged with larceny in the sixth degree and realeased on a written promise to appear at court. She is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 9.

