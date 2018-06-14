  • Stamford resident Kaitlyn Buggy was charged with first degree failure to appear in Westport on June 4. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo / Westport News contributed
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Stamford resident Kaitlyn Buggy was charged with first degree failure to appear in Westport on June 4.
Stamford resident Kaitlyn Buggy was charged with first degree failure to appear in Westport on June 4.
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo

WESTPORT — A Stamford woman was charged with first-degree failure to appear in Westport, police said.

On June 4, Kaitlyn Buggy, 33, was arrested at state Superior Court in Norwalk by Westport officers on an outstanding warrant. Buggy was held in lieu of $25,000 bond and was arraigned later that morning.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1