Stamford woman charged with failure to appear
Published 3:48 pm, Thursday, June 14, 2018
WESTPORT — A Stamford woman was charged with first-degree failure to appear in Westport, police said.
On June 4, Kaitlyn Buggy, 33, was arrested at state Superior Court in Norwalk by Westport officers on an outstanding warrant. Buggy was held in lieu of $25,000 bond and was arraigned later that morning.
