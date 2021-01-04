Stamford senator to resign, take position with state's DOT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sen. Carlo Leone, a veteran state lawmaker from Stamford, will resign from his position to take on a new job in Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's administration.

The 57-year-old Democratic legislator, who served more than three terms in the state House of Representatives before winning the 27th Senate District in a 2011 special election, will work at the Department of Transportation, he said in a written statement. Hearst Connecticut Media reported Leone will serve as a special adviser to DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. It's unclear what his job will entail.