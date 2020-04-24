Stamford man charged with first degree larceny

WESTPORT — A 56-year-old Stamford man was charged with larceny after he allegedly purchased more than $40,000 worth of tickets fraudulently, police said.

On May 24, police responded to True North Tickets of Charles Street on a fraud complaint. The venue sells tickets for sporting events, concerts and theater shows.

The victim alleged over the years he conducted a number of ticket sales for Edward Vierling without a problem until recently.

The victim alleged Vierling continued placing ticket orders in the name of a client, then later learned the charges were reported as fraudulent. Police said the loss was in excess of $40,000. Police did not specify the kind of tickets Vierling is alleged to have purchased.

On April 22, Vierling turned himself in and was charged with first degree larceny. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 13.

Mark Sherman, Vierling’s attorney, declined to comment on case specifics but said his client is working to resolve these business-related issues as quickly as possible.

