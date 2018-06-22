Stamford man arrested after car stop

WESTPORT — Around 6:45 p.m. on June 17, an police say an officer observed a vehicle traveling west on Post Road East with an expired registration and stopped the car.

The car’s driver, Ivan Lucic, 30, was unable to produce proof of valid insurance for the car and had a suspended operator’s license, police said.

Lucic was taken into custody and charged with illegal operation of a vehicle suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and insurance coverage fails minimum requirements. Lucic was released after posting $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 27.

