Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — A Stamford man and woman were charged with burglary and larceny in connection with a burglary incident that happened this fall, police said

On Oct. 26 at 2:45 p.m., Westport police were dispatched to a business on Elm Street on report of a burglary. While investigating this case, police said an additional burglary occurred in a separate office in the same building.